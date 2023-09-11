Mahesh Bhatt-Soni Razdan watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara’s Jawan on movie date; Rakesh Roshan reviews film

Jawan has generated tremendous excitement both in India and overseas. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike with its high-octane action sequences, powerful dialogues, outstanding performances, and compelling music. This fervor has also extended to the film industry, where many Bollywood celebrities have watched and shared their reviews of the movie. Most recently, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan enjoyed the film on a date night, while Rakesh Roshan also watched the movie and shared his thoughts on it.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan on date night

On the night of Monday, September 11, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan enjoyed a movie date, watching Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan. Soni took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie of the two inside the theater, writing, "Movie date after ages (red heart emoji)" and using SRK's stickers. Have a look:

The couple was also spotted by paparazzi as they exited the theater, both dressed in black outfits. While speaking to the photographers, Soni mentioned that the film was "fab." When asked which of Shah Rukh's characters in his dual role she preferred, she replied, "Both, but the father was too good." Bhatt chimed in, “Waisi hi lagi jaise pure hindustan ko puri duniya ko lag rahi hai (It felt the same way as it does for the entire of India and the whole world)." When the paparazzi reminded him that Sanjay Dutt was also in the film, Bhatt playfully responded, "Sab humare hain (They all belong to us)."

Rakesh Roshan reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan was also spotted exiting a theater after watching Jawan. When asked about his thoughts on the film, he enthusiastically responded, "Bahut kamal (tremendous)." Speaking about the film's lead hero, Shah Rukh Khan, he remarked, "Shah Rukh ne kamal kaam kia hai (Shah Rukh has done an excellent job)." When asked to compare it with King Khan's previous movie, Pathaan, Roshan commented, "Woh alag picture thi, yeh alag picture hai.. par dono me Shah Rukh ne kamal kaam kia hai. (That was a different film, this is a different film.. but Shah Rukh has done an excellent job in both)."

The film Jawan, directed by Atlee is currently running in cinemas.

