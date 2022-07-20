Mahesh Bhatt stands in support of Sushmita Sen; Salutes her for 'living life on her own terms'

Sushmita Sen has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since her relationship with Lalit K Modi came out in the open. This news has taken the internet by quite a storm and netizens cannot stop talking about it. Many have even gone ahead to criticize the actress and call her a gold-digger, but several Bollywood celebrities have come ahead to stand in support of the Aarya actress. The recent name to get added to this list is Mahesh Bhatt who has had a long association with Sushmita.

Mahesh Bhatt opens up on Sushmita Sen

Talking to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that he has great respect for Sushmita Sen and her ability to be brave. Talking further about her, Mahesh said that she was always an unusual girl and always lived her life on her own terms. She had the guts to live on her own dictates. He further said that his belief is that in the second decade of the 21st century, human beings have the right to live life on their own terms. “And also if you don't want somebody else to impose his or her own views and beliefs on you and let you live your life then you must also not do the same to somebody else. I think she has always been a person who has followed her heart and lived her life on her own terms."

Mahesh Bhatt recalls Sushmita Sen's relationship with Vikram Bhatt

Recalling the time when Mahesh Bhatt was working with Sushmita Sen for Dastak, he revealed that this was the time when Vikram Bhatt’s romance with the actress had begun in Seychelles. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Vikram was his right hand hence he used to interact with the actress vigorously which ultimately ended up in their romance.

Meanwhile, recently Sushmita shut all the trolls like a boss by sharing a long note and expressing that she prefers diamonds over gold. The moment she shared this post, many celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and others took to her comments section to praise and stand in support of her.

