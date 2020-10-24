Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against Luviena Lodh as filmmaker's lawyer refutes her allegations: Report

Mahesh Bhatt's nephew's wife Luviena Lodh has made some serious allegations on him through social media. The filmmaker has now reacted to the same through his lawyer.

Trouble mounted for Mahesh Bhatt after his nephew Sumit Sabharwal’s wife Luviena Lodh made some serious allegations against him on social media. She also alleged that the filmmaker is trying to evict her from the house as she has filed a case against him. Not only that but Lodh also stated that she has filed a divorce case upon knowing about her husband supplying drugs to actresses. She also went on to call Bhatt the biggest don of the industry.

Now, Mahesh Bhatt’s lawyer has issued a statement on his behalf and refuted all the allegations made by his relative Luviena Lodh. The statement also terms the allegations as false and defamatory that have serious consequences with law. It has also been added that the Sadak 2 fame filmmaker will take action in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, Lodh’s Instagram video has not only gone viral but sparked off numerous debates on social media.

Earlier in her video, she also alleged that Mahesh Bhatt operates the entire system. She quotes, “If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job.” Lodh, who also happens to be an actress, revealed it was with great difficulty that she was able to file an NC (Non-cognizable complaint). Not only that but she also added that no action has been taken about the same so far.

