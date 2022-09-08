Mahesh Bhatt to skip private screening of Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra; To watch film with the public: Report
'Brahmastra' marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first on-screen collaboration.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is just a day away from its release. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2022 and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in Ranbir-Alia's film and will be essaying the role of 'Vanar Astra.' Brahmastra has been almost a decade in making and five years in production. Now, according to the reports, Alia's father and director Mahesh Bhatt will be skipping the private screening of Brahmastra.
A source close to Mahesh's family spoke with ETimes and said: "Mr Bhatt plans to go and watch the film with the audience. He has decided to buy a ticket and watch this special film on his own and not at an industry or private screening. He wants to experience the film with the people." To note, Mahesh has worked with his daughter Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2, and also featured Pooja, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. It was a sequel to his 1991 hit and marked Mahesh's return to the directorial chair after 19 years
Meanwhile, It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Brahmastra marks Ranbir's third collaboration with Ayan after Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). While Alia and Ayan are collaborating for the first time. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.
Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is one of the most expensive Indian films to date and has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore.
