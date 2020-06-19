  1. Home
Mahesh Bhatt trends on Twitter as his old pictures with Rhea Chakraborty surface

Netizens have demanded a thorough investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty's old photos surfaced on Twitter
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the industry shell shocked as well as millions of his fans. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide, as per police police reports, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14 June. Days after his tragic demise, all those close to the actor have been summoned by the police and were interrogated. One of them was Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who was called in on Thursday. The actress was snapped while entering the Bandra police station in the morning and exited only later in the evening. Rhea was questioned for as long as nine hours and there were quite a few revelations made. 

Amid all of this, netizens began floating various theories on Twitter and Rhea's photos with director Mahesh Bhatt began trending on the social media platform. Netizens demanded a thorough investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Some of the photos which were trending on Twitter showed Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt hugging. 

The photos date back to 2018 when Rhea had shared it herself on Mahesh Bhatt's birthday. The photo then too had created quite a stir on the Internet. For the unversed, Rhea had starred in a film titled Jalebi in 2018 which was produced by brothers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt's production company Vishesh Films. 

Take a look:

During interrogation, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla that Rhea revealed that she and Sushant were planning to get married by the end of 2020. In fact, Sushant had also called Rhea on Saturday night, a few hours before he allegedly gave up on his life. "Rhea happens to be the last person Sushant dialed before going to sleep. The actor called Mahesh Shetty first who didn't answer and then called Rhea who also didn't pick up the call. He went to sleep, woke up and saw Mahesh had returned the call. He called him back but it didn't get connected," the source revealed. 

