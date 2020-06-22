Mahesh Bhatt trolled for tweeting quote 'dying men think of funny things'; Netizens call it shameful

Mahesh Bhatt shared a photo of a skeleton with one of the famous quotes by Tod Williams on death. Netizens have trolled the filmmaker and called him shameful for posting such a thing on social media.

It has been almost a week now since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence. Post his untimely demise, it was reportedly said that Sushant was suffering from depression. There has been a lot of things that have spiraled post his untimely demise. Right after Sushant's death, there was a news report doing the rounds about how Mahesh Bhatt reportedly asked Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea to vacate the flat and leave the actor immediately after she told her about him hearing voices and behaving strangely. While social media is boiling with the whole nepotism debate, the Mumbai Police had been investigating the matter.

And now, Mahesh Bhatt's latest tweet has yet again riled up netizens and given rise to trolls. The filmmaker shared a photo of a skeleton and tweeted, "Dying men think of funny things - and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men?" This is one of the famous quotes by Tad Williams. As soon as Mahesh Bhatt tweeted this, netizens started commenting on his post. One Twitter user wrote, "When will u think funny things And rest assure we all will laugh and enjoy that day Karma will come soon", while one wrote, "He is the murder. I am requesting everyone to punish this man who is laughing on the death of @itsSSR , he is actually laughing on us because nothing happened yet #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForSushant."

One of the Twitter users tweeted, "Are you a good soul or a bad skeleton, ask this to yourself. You will get the answer that are you a living one or dying!" One person even trolled the filmmaker saying that he has posted a picture of himself. The post has been badly received by netizens who are anyway upset of Bollywood industry's bigwigs sidelining Sushant and not recognising talent.

Check out Mahesh Bhatt's tweet here:

Dying men think of funny things - and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men? pic.twitter.com/9AMMFdghkn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 22, 2020

