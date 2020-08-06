  • facebook
Mahesh Bhatt writes a note to Pooja Bhatt: Says 'if Sadak 2 works it belongs to all of you, if not it's mine'

Ahead of the release of his directorial Sadak 2, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt penned a note for his daughter Pooja Bhatt, explaining his duties, privileges and love for the film.
"Pooja my Gladiator ' Hum taxi driver yeh kehtey hai ke safar shuru honey se pehley hum safar ke malik hotey hai magar jab safar shuru hotaa hai to safar hi malik hotaa hai.' Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it's mine. That's the duty and also the privilege of the director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying 'Mahesh chalein?'," the note read.

Pooja has shared her father's note on her Instagram account. The film is a sequel to 1991 film, "Sadak", starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur along with Sanjay and Pooja.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 2 minutes ago

MB no one is going to see your film.. Boycott Sadak2

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

A man who writes like this is not declared mad. I think people who live in glasshouses should not throw stones. Just feel bad and pity for his progeny and his wife who’s been pushing Sushant is bipolar

