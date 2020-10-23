Mahesh Bhatt's nephew's wife Luviena Lodh hits out at filmmaker, alleges he is industry's 'biggest don'

Married to Mahesh Bhatt's nephew Sumit Sabharwal, Luviena Lodh shared a video on Instagram and revealed that Mahesh Bhatt has been trying to evict her from her house.

Luviena Lodh, who is an actor by profession and has starred in short films, took to social media on Friday to hit out at Mahesh Bhatt.

In a video, Luviena says, "I am married to Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal but have filed a divorce case because I came to know that he supplies drugs to actresses like Sapna Pabbi and Amyra Dastur. And Mahesh Bhatt is well aware about all this."

Alleging that people have lost their jobs because of Mahesh Bhatt, Luviena further stated, “Mahesh is the biggest don of the industry, he operates the entire system. If you don't play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No on files my NC either and even after great difficulty I manage to file and NC, no action is initiated.”

She also said that she has made the video for her and her family's safety. And concluded by saying “If anything happens with me or my family, the only people responsible will be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal. People should know what all these people can do behind closed doors, because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential.”

Luviena made her debut in Bollywood with Himesh Reshammiya starrer 'Kajrare' in 2010 which was directed by Pooja Bhatt.

Click here to watch Luviena Lodh's video.

