Mahesh Manjrekar feels Shah Rukh Khan needs to break his shell, believes Aayush Sharma will go a long way

Mahesh Manjrekar is gearing up for his next film Antim: The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma. The filmmaker has kickstarted the film's promotions and in a recent interview got candid about acting and actors in Bollywood today. When asked who he thinks was his favourite among the current generation, Manjrekar revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is his all time favourite.

Speaking to ETimes, Mahesh Manjrekar said, "My all time favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor because he’s a phenomenal actor. Salman I don’t need to even say because of the relationship I share with him and I love him as my brother. There is something very honest about him. One actor who I feel has not done justice to his talent is Shah Rukh Khan. The problem is that he doesn’t want to break that shell. They want to live in that shell of comfort that my this film worked, that film worked, lover boy image. They need to break that shell now."

Explaining further on why he feels so strongly about SRK, Manjrekar said, "Today, people would say SRK ki chali I would say nahi re. Shah Rukh Khan is doing what Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor is doing. So why will people see a Shah Rukh Khan movie? They would want to see Shah Rukh in a role where they would say, ‘Yeh role Shah Rukh ka tha. Age bhi right hai, sab right hai.’ Somewhere I feel, he should do something out of the box. And he will do a brilliant job. He is a fantastic actor."

The filmmaker also is of the opinion that his Antim actor Aayush Sharma will go a long way. "Ranveer Singh is a good actor but he is still in the mould of thoda sa Sanju lagta hai thoda sa. He does both - commercial cinema and character-driven. One actor who will go a long way is Aayush Sharma."

Antim: The Final Truth is all set for a theatrical release on 26 November, 2021.

