Mahesh Manjrekar on getting diagnosed with cancer during Antim shoot: Wish I started treatment 1.5 years back

Salman Khan has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie marks Salman’s first collaboration with brother in law Aayush Sharma and the trailer has garnered a lot of attention. Amid this, director Mahesh Manjrekar has also been making headlines as well ever since he has opened up on his battle with cancer. For the uninitiated, the filmmaker was diagnosed with the deadly disease while shooting for Antim: The Final Truth.

Speaking about the same with Hindustan Times, Mahesh recalled how his treatment for a benign condition turned out to be bladder cancer. He said, “I was undergoing treatment for overactive bladder for one and a half years. But one day during the shoot of Antim: The Final Truth, I began bleeding. So, I had to go and get it checked. Turned out I had cancer all the while. I could have saved my bladder if I started the treatment for cancer one and a half years back”. Mahesh also revealed that while Salman wanted him to go abroad for the treatment, he decided to stay back and completed the film along with his chemotherapy sessions.

When quizzed about keeping his battle with the deadly disease hidden from the public, Mahesh was of the opinion that he didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. “I had instructed everyone around me to not talk about it. So many people get cancer and hence, I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it. It could also have appeared as if I’m asking for sympathy,” he added.

