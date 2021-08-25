Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar on father’s battle with bladder cancer: I am very proud of him

Saiee Manjrekar’s father and a multifaceted talent Mahesh Manjrekar recently got operated on for bladder cancer. Saiee in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times about her dad’s battle with bladder cancer. Saiee mentioned that Mahesh does not want his story shared and would rather recover well before talking more on the subject.

On Monday it was revealed that Mahesh Manjrekar has been diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer following which he was hospitalized in Mumbai and got operated on nearly 10 days ago. Saiee spoke to Hindustan Times about his health and said, “He is fine now. He’s doing much better. Also, the thing is that I can’t say anything right now. I don’t think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So I am just waiting for him to give his hand of experience and his takeaway from this. To keep the short answer, he has been very strong and I am very proud of him.”

Saiee further mentioned that watching her dad go through this was a mix of many emotions. She said, “But again, if I keep talking about it, I think I will say too much. I am not supposed to be saying anything right now. I respect his privacy and he said not to talk about it at the moment”. Speaking to ETimes, Mahesh’s wife Medha said, “Mahesh is in recovery mode right now after the surgery. We got to know about his ailment a few months ago, but we decided to keep this news within the family.”

She further added, “He has been working through his chemotherapy sessions. So, at home, we never felt that there is someone who is unwell. He is very positive. Now, everybody is waiting for him to get back to work, which he will very soon, and I am sure about that.”

Also Read| Mahesh Manjrekar’s wife Medha on filmmaker’s cancer treatment: He is in recovery mode