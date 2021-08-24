Mahesh Manjrekar’s wife Medha on filmmaker’s cancer treatment: He is in recovery mode

Prolific actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer, a couple of days ago. Reportedly the operation was carried out at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation. Now, his wife Medha Manjrekar opened up about his condition and informed that the actor is in recovery mode.

Reportedly, Mahesh was diagnosed with bladder cancer a few days ago and was suggested immediate surgery by the doctors. Speaking to ETimes, Mahesh’s wife and actress Medha Manjrekar said, “Mahesh is in recovery mode right now after the surgery. We got to know about his ailment a few months ago, but we decided to keep this news within the family.” Medha called Mahesh a ‘strong’ person and added, “He has been working through his chemotherapy sessions. So, at home, we never felt that there is someone who is unwell. He is very positive. Now, everybody is waiting for him to get back to work, which he will very soon, and I am sure about that.”

The filmmaker starred in his first film- Jeeva Sakha (Marathi) in 1992 and quickly followed it up with memorable roles in 'Plan', 'Zinda', 'Musafir', Kaante, and 'Dus Kahaniyaan’. Mahesh has directed some of the finest films of the last few decades including ‘Vaastav’ which was led by Sanjay Dutt. Mahesh even made a cameo appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju’. His latest film featured in the lead role alongside Aayush Sharma. The film is titled ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Around the filmmaker’s birthday (August 17), Mahesh’s new directorial titled White was announced. He is also set to helm a biopic on Veer Savarkar.