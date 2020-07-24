Mahesh Shetty shares an emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara; Says missing you brother

The Bollywood film, Dil Bechara is helmed by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Now, Mahesh Shetty has shared an emotional message for Sushant Singh Rajput's film on Instagram.

Actor Mahesh Shetty shared an emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara. The post was about the late actor's film Dil Bechara which is releasing on a digital streaming platform. The actor Mahesh Shetty wrote in his Instagram post that, "This one will always hold a very special place in my heart. Missing you brother." The actor Mahesh Shetty states how he misses the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood film, Dil Bechara is helmed by well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The director also shared a post about the film releasing today on an OTT platform.

The fans and film audiences have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers of Dil Bechara had to take the call of releasing the film on an OTT platform. The film Dil Bechara stars the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The film reportedly is a remake of the Hollywood flick The Fault In Our Stars. The first glimpse of the film has impressed the fans and film audiences immensely.

The fans and followers of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, have been talking about the film and how they want to eagerly see the film. This film is the last film of the late actor. The fans and film audiences are very emotional about this film. So far, the film helmed by Mukesh Chhabra has been getting positive responses.

