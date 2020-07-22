  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahi in MS Dhoni or Anni in Chhichhore; Which character of Sushant Singh Rajput do you love the most? COMMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on June 14, has given us several memorable characters. Tell us which character is your favourite.
1520 reads Mumbai
Mahi in MS Dhoni or Anni in Chhichhore; Which character of Sushant Singh Rajput do you love the most? COMMENTMahi in MS Dhoni or Anni in Chhichhore; Which character of Sushant Singh Rajput do you love the most? COMMENT
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput – the name sparks a lot of emotions at the moment. The late actor was an inspiration for millions of artists dreaming to make it big in Bollywood and was considered to be an epitome of perfection. In fact, Sushant’s versatility was a rage among the fans as he always made sure to bring something new to the table every time he hits the silver screen. Undoubtedly, watching the Detective Byomkesh Bakshy actor on the silver was a treat for the audience.

To recall, Sushant, who made his Bollywood debut with 2013 release Kai Po Che, went on to deliver several box office hits in his career over of around seven years. In fact, every time the late actor took up a role, he made sure to nail it with perfection. Each of his character managed to struck the right chord with the audience. Among all his roles, his performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka Maahi from 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Anni from 2019 release Chhichhore grabbed a lot of eyeballs and won millions of hearts.

For the uninitiated, Sushant stepped into ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s shoes for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and it was all cheers around post his performance. On the other hand, his character of Anni taught the audience how suicide is never a solution and how important it is to share the pain.

While we will soon be witnessing his last stint in front of the camera with Dil Bechara, tell us which has been your favourite character of Sushant Singh Rajput among Maahi and Anni in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement