Mahi in MS Dhoni or Anni in Chhichhore; Which character of Sushant Singh Rajput do you love the most? COMMENT

Sushant Singh Rajput, who breathed his last on June 14, has given us several memorable characters. Tell us which character is your favourite.

Sushant Singh Rajput – the name sparks a lot of emotions at the moment. The late actor was an inspiration for millions of artists dreaming to make it big in Bollywood and was considered to be an epitome of perfection. In fact, Sushant’s versatility was a rage among the fans as he always made sure to bring something new to the table every time he hits the silver screen. Undoubtedly, watching the Detective Byomkesh Bakshy actor on the silver was a treat for the audience.

To recall, Sushant, who made his Bollywood debut with 2013 release Kai Po Che, went on to deliver several box office hits in his career over of around seven years. In fact, every time the late actor took up a role, he made sure to nail it with perfection. Each of his character managed to struck the right chord with the audience. Among all his roles, his performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka Maahi from 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Anni from 2019 release Chhichhore grabbed a lot of eyeballs and won millions of hearts.

For the uninitiated, Sushant stepped into ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s shoes for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and it was all cheers around post his performance. On the other hand, his character of Anni taught the audience how suicide is never a solution and how important it is to share the pain.

While we will soon be witnessing his last stint in front of the camera with Dil Bechara, tell us which has been your favourite character of Sushant Singh Rajput among Maahi and Anni in the comment section below.

