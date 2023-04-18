Mahie Gill confirms she secretly married long time boyfriend Ravi Kesar: ‘I’m married to him’

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill, popularly known for her roles in Dev D and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster, has recently confirmed that she is married to actor-entrepreneur Ravi Kesar. The actress kept her marital status under wraps, however, it has now been revealed that Mahie Gill is married to Ravi Kesar. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mahie confirmed the same. However, it isn’t known when they tied the knot.

Mahie Gill confirms she is married to Ravi Kesar

For the unversed, Mahie Gill shared screen space with her husband Ravi Kesar in the 2019 digital series Fixerr. When contacted by HT, Mahie Gill confirmed the reports and said, “I’m married to him.” She didn’t give any more details due to her busy schedule. As per the report, Mahie Gill has shifted her base to Goa, and she lives there with her husband Ravi and six-year-old daughter Veronica. Ravi and Mahie have been dating each other for over a decade.

When Mahie Gill announced she has a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Veronica

Meanwhile, in 2019, Mahie Gill hit the headlines after she announced that she had a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, then. She said that there were personal reasons why she did not post Veronica’s picture on social media, and that she is a private and shy person.

She also revealed that she is not single. In a past interview with Navbharat Times, she had said, “What is the need for marriage? It all depends on their own thinking and time. Families and children can be made without marriage. There should be no problem with having children without marriage, I do not think there is a problem. I think everyone has their own life, everyone has their own principles. Marriage is a beautiful thing, but getting married or not is a personal choice."

