Mahima Chaudhary recalls how earlier people only wanted 'actresses who were virgins and had never kissed'.

Mahima Chaudhary, who made her debut back in the late 90s, got candid about how far the film industry has come today in terms of equality. The actress revealed that the industry is not 'male dominant' today as it was back in the day. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said that today female actors are calling the shots.

Elaborating her point, Mahima said, "I think the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They getter better parts, better pay, endorsements, they’re at a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before."

She added that earlier disclosing your relationship status meant doom. "The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating someone, it was like, ‘Oh! She’s dating!’. If you were married, then forget it, you career was over, and if you had a child, it was like absolutely over,” Mahima recalls.

She added that this also rung true for male actors as not much was known about their personal lives. "Even when Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak came, we didn’t know he (Aamir) was married, same for Govinda. People didn’t show their children’s photographs or expose them as that would tell their age! All these things have really changed between now."

Mahim added, that today it doesn't matter. "Earlier, it was either or, but now, you can continue with both. Now, people are accepting women in different kind of roles, even romantic ones post her becoming a mother or wife. Her personal life is celebrated. Even the men used to hide their relationship status before, a lot of them. Post their film’s release or many years later, we got to know so and so was married."

