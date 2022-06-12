Mahima Chaudhry & Anupam Kher exude joy as they pose for a photoshoot on the sets of The Signature

Actress Mahima Chaudhry has been in the headlines recently after she opened up about her journey with breast cancer. Mahima is best known for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pardes. She then went on to feature in films like Baghban, Lajja, Daag: The Fire, Kurukshetra and others. She has been away from the silver screen for some time now and is set to make her comeback with the upcoming film The Signature with Anupam Kher. A few days back, Mr. Kher shared a video featuring Mahima on the sets of the film who was seen breaking down as she shared her journey and battle with the disease. Now, a few moments, back, the veteran actor yet again took to his social media space and shared a video featuring pictures of Mahima and him.

Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher click photos

The video shared by Anupam Kher starts with a photo a Mahima Chaudhry and the title reads, “Mahima & I - 2022”. Then, we see the two actors pose for photos together. They are seen attempting different poses like donning cool sunglasses, or look at the same direction while Mahima sits in a chair and Anupam Kher stands behind her. In yet another clip, we see Mahima setting her wig. In another picture, Anupam Kher plants a kiss on her head.

Sharing this video, Anupam captioned the post as, “Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!” :) These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets of #TheSignature. #MahimaAndI #AgainstAllOdds #Hero #LifeIsBeautiful.”

Take a look at Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher’s video:

Click HERE to watch the video.

Mahima Chaudhry thanks Anupam Kher

Recently, Mahima revealed that she is now cancer-free. In an interview with Etimes, the actress recalled her journey with breast cancer, and said that it has been a 'psychological battle' and that her treatment lasted for four months. She thanked Anupam Kher for his support and said that her parents were not aware of her diagnosis at the time. In fact, during her surgery, her mother was there but she didn’t know what it was for. The actress said that her daughter was her support system at the difficult time and she wanted her to feel that she is fine and brave. "I would put on an act in front of her. I sent her off to my sister’s place as I didn’t want her to see me like that, but she always came back. She was by my side throughout," she said.

ALSO READ: Mahima Chaudhry reveals Sanjay Dutt's cancer story inspired her; Calls her journey 'difficult'