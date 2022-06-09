Mahima Chaudhry breaks down, reveals Breast Cancer diagnosis & recovery journey; Anupam Kher calls her 'HERO'

Mahima Chaudhry was one of the most loved actresses of her time. She delivered several hit films in the past and paved a way straight into the hearts of the people. Well, today taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video of the actress wherein she narrated her entire journey of discovering she had Breast Cancer, fighting against it and emerging as a warrior. With this emotional video, Anupam pays a tribute to her courage and calls Mahima a 'hero'.

In the video that Anupam Kher shared, we can see Mahima Choudhry looking pretty as always sitting and opening up about the entire journey from the time when Anupam called her for a role in his film to the time she recovered. We can also see Mahima getting emotional in the video as she narrates her story. Sharing this video, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers.”

Meanwhile, talking about Anupam Kher’s work front, he will next be seen in Rajshri Productions Uunchai. This film will see Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sarika, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, amongst others.

