Mahima Chaudhry confirms prolonged illness as the reason behind her mother's death

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. Mahima Chaudhry who has been away from the limelight grabbed all the eyeballs recently after the news of her battle with breast cancer came out. Fans came out in her support after her friend Anupam Kher dropped a video with her and narrated her journey. But now, her life has come to a halt yet again as her dear mother has passed away. Reportedly, she passed away a few days ago but it is only today that the actress has confirmed this news in an interview with Indian Express.

Mahima Chaudhry confirms her mother’s passing away

According to reports, Mahima Chaudhry’s mother passed away a few days ago after suffering from a prolonged illness. While talking to the entertainment portal, the actress confirmed and said, “My dearest, dearest mother passed.” The demise has left Mahima and her daughter Ariana in a state of shock. Earlier in an interview with Times Of India, Mahima has shared about her own treatment that lasted for four months. She described the journey as difficult but she also said that “I don’t want people to get rattled by it. It is curable, so I don’t want anyone to be afraid of the treatment.”

Mahima Chaudhry’s video talking about her breast cancer struggle

Anupam Kher had taken to his Instagram handle and shared a video of Mahima Chaudhry talking about her cancer battle. The video was captioned as, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from the US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers.”

