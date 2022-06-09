Mahima Chaudhry recovers from Cancer, gets love from Soni Razdan, Genelia & others; Hail her as 'super girl'

In what came as surprising news, Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she had battled breast cancer and managed to beat the deadly virus. The news came to light after Anupam Kher shared a video of the Pardes actress wherein she spoke about her battle with cancer. In the video, Mahima revealed that the deadly virus was discovered during her routine checkups. She also recalled how it was an emotional journey for her wherein she had lost all her hair as well.

As soon as Mahima and Anupam shared the news, several celebs took to the comment section and sent love to the actress. Soni Razdan called Mahima an inspiration and wrote, “Wow what an empowering story and thank you Anupam and Mahima for letting us hear this. Lots of love and good health to you @mahimachaudhry1”. Nafisa Ali, who is also a cancer survivor, wrote on Anupam Kher’s post, “All my blessing follow Mahima. Give her a big hug from me too”. Chunky Panday, Bhavan Pandey, Genelia Deshmukh etc also sent love to Mahima as recovers.

On the other hand, several fans have also hailed the actress for her never say die attitude. One of the Instagram users wrote, “More power to you. Stay blessed and get well soon. Lots of Love”. Another user took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you Mahima. Please stay strong and keep smiling as you have the best smile on this earth. Here’s sending you all the love, strength and positivity of the entire universe. You’ve always stood strong and you will always once again”

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahima had opened up about her decision to quit acting and said that she did so to raise her daughter. “That was the time when my mother was diagnosed with an illness; she needed help and she could not be of that great help in raising my child. So, when I left for work, it was like leaving a toddler, and leaving my mother who needed assistance as well, so I had to completely depend on my staff,” she added. To note, Mahima was last seen in the 2016 release Dark Chocolate.

