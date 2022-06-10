Mahima Chaudhry returns to work after cancer recovery; Begins shooting for The Signature with Anupam Kher

Mahima Chaudhry is best-known for her performance in Subhash Ghai’s 1997 directorial Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been away from the big screen for a while and recently she went on to reveal that she was in the USA getting treated for breast cancer. Now, Mahima is cancer-free and back on track as she has kickstarted the filming of the upcoming film, The Signature, alongside Anupam Kher in Lucknow.

On Thursday, she shared a video of herself from the film set and can be seen reading the script of the film. The actress is also seen wearing a saree and a wig and looking stunning, as always. The video begins with Mahima holding a film script as Anupam is heard asking her the name of the film and she says 'Last Signature'. He asks her again, and asks her to remove the word 'Last' and she says 'Signature', and then Kher corrects her again. Then, he tells her, “Mahima, remember the name." The actress also shared that she's nervous as this marks Anupam's 525th film.

Anupam also asks Mahima if she's having fun on the sets, to which she says, “I am having a lot of fun. And, you are taking my class." Meanwhile, On Thursday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring Mahima where she is seen talking about her battle with breast cancer. He wrote: “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers, and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the 2016 Bengali film, Dark Chocolate which also starred Riya Sen in the lead.

