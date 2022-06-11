Mahima Chaudhry reveals Sanjay Dutt's cancer story inspired her; Calls her journey 'difficult'

Mahima Chaudhry is best-known for her performance in the 1997 hit Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Ever since, she has featured in films like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Deewane, Kurukshetra, Dhadkan, Lajja, Baghban, Om Jai Jagadish, and many more. Recently, the actress revealed that she had recently undergone breast cancer surgery. She stated that the cancer was detected during the yearly routine check-up. Now, in the latest interview, she recalled her battle with breast cancer and called it 'difficult.'

Talking to ETimes, she shared that she is happy that her story is used as inspiration as many people's journeys used to inspire her. She said that during the time Sanjay Dutt battled cancer, he inspired her as he was on set going on with his life and that's how she decided she wanted to be. "Sanjay, Mahesh Manjrekar, and I, we all did a film together called Kurukshetra, and strangely, all of us had to battle cancer around the same time. Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, and Tahira Kashyap their stories inspired me. Tennis champion Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with breast cancer years ago. She continued going to the matches and doing commentary while she underwent radiation," Mahima said.

Further, recalling her journey with breast cancer, she said that it has been a 'psychological battle' and that her treatment lasted for four months. She thanked Anupam Kher for his support and said that her parents were not aware of her diagnosis at the time. In fact, during her surgery, her mother was there but she didn’t know what it was for. The actress said that her daughter was her support system at the difficult time and she wanted her to feel that she is fine and brave. "I would put on an act in front of her. I sent her off to my sister’s place as I didn’t want her to see me like that, but she always came back. She was by my side throughout," she said.

Currently, the actress has returned to work and kickstarted shooting for The Signature, alongside Anupam Kher in Lucknow.

