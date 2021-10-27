Mahima Makwana reveals being overwhelmed by Salman Khan’s ‘magnificent presence’ while filming Antim

Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s upcoming movie, Antim: The Final Truth is all set to release theatrically in the month of November. Now, ahead of the film’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. From intriguing posters to an action-packed trailer, in the recent past, the movie has created a massive buzz on social media. For those unaware, the movie also marks the feature film debut of TV actor Mohe Rang De fame, Mahima Makwana.

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Mahima shared her experience of working alongside Salman Khan in the movie. According to the actress, she was overwhelmed by Salman’s magnificent presence, however, it did not affect her performance in any manner. She said, “When I was before the camera, it wasn’t me but Manda (who she plays in the film). If I look at me from the outside, there’s a huge pressure and responsibility. But what I did between action and cut was something that remained affected by external factors. I kept my core tight and tried to be honest to my craft.”

During the same interaction, Mahima also called Antim her ‘dream debut’ while recalling her auditions for the movie. She added, “I thought I wouldn’t get the part because it’s such a big film. To my shock, I had Mahesh (Manjrekar) sir testing me. Then I told myself ki jo hoga dekha jaayega but I should give my best. I came to know on the very same day that I’ve been locked for the part.”

Speaking of the film, Antim: The Final Truth is currently in its post-production stage. On the silver screen, the movie is all set to lock horns with John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 on November 26. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is bankrolled under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Apart from the Dabangg actor, Antim also features Aayush Sharma and Pragya Jasiwal in pivotal roles,

