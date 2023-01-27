Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor's song from Brahmastra in viral video; Fans can't stop gushing

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan , who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is a popular name in India. She featured with Shah Rukh Khan in the hit film Raees. The audience loved watching them together on the big screen. She has also collaborated with Fawad Khan on several projects and the on-screen duo has a loyal fanbase. Meanwhile, Mahira has been hitting headlines after her dancing video from a wedding surfaced on social media. The actress chose to groove on Ranbir Kapoor's song Dance Ka Bhoot from his hit film Brahmastra.

In the viral video, Mahira is seen flaunting her moves as she grooves to Ranbir 's song Dance Ka Bhoot. The video is from the wedding of Pakistani actor Frieha Altaf’s son and singer Turhan James. Mahira is seen sporting an embellished lehenga with her hair tied up in a bun. The actress looks all things gorgeous in her ethnic outfit. She surely set the stage on fire with her magical twirl. Have a look:

After her dance video went viral on the Internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over her. They were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis. Mahira's video instantly grabbed everyone's attention. Several people recalled how Mahira and Ranbir rumoured to be dating as their pictures stormed the Internet back in 2017.

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's recent appearance

Meanwhile, Ranbir was recently seen attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Mahira was also seen gracing the event during the same time. Both of them twinned in blue outfits. During his visit to the Film Festival, Ranbir was seen congratulating Fawad Khan and the Pakistani film industry for the massive success of The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film also starred Mahira in a key role. Ranbir was asked, "Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?"

The new daddy in town replied, "Of course sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to."