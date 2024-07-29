Mahira Khan grooves to Dev Anand and Geeta Bali’s classic song from film Baazi and VIDEO is unmissable

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 film Raees and became an overnight sensation. While she couldn’t sign an Indian project thereafter due to the ban on Pak artists, her fanbase in India continues to grow indefinitely. What makes all of this more special is Mahira equally reciprocates the love for India and Indian showbiz.

Mahira Khan grooves on Dev Anand and Geeta Bali’s songs

In a recent video shared by Mahira, she can be seen dancing to one of the popular songs from Baazi featuring Dev Anand and Geeta Bali. The 39-year-old, seemingly on a movie set, was seen recreating the iconic expressions of Bali from the song Tadbeer Se Bigadi Huyee Taqdeer, and it's breathtakingly beautiful.

Check out the video here:-

Mahira Khan’s caption is worth giving a look

In a long note attached to her video, Mahira Khan recalled a realization that she lately had and revealed that nothing in this world makes her escape as quickly as music. The Verna actress said that she was going through old videos on her phone while deleting a few when she realized that music is her thing and likes to have it on.

“And when I can’t resist (which is quite often) I have to get up and dance. Even on days when my heart is breaking or I'm feeling sad.. a song can take me somewhere else. Make me happy for that moment,” Mahira added. She continued to add that while sometimes her friends, husband, or crew find it sweet and funny to record her in the moment many times it becomes so normal that they don’t care.

Advertisement

Mahira signed off saying, “But they all know that it’s my happy place. It really is.”

When Mahira Khan called artists across borders ‘soft targets’

In an old interview with Variety, Mahira once admitted that she had the ‘most amazing’ time while working in India and she continues to remain in touch with them. “Unfortunately, we are easy targets, soft targets... Because we’re artists, and we’re connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other. So we’re trying to look out for each other, more than anything,” Khan had said.

ALSO READ: Did you know Heeramandi was initially envisioned as film with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan? Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms