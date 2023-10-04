Mahira Khan looks heavenly as a bride in new PICS from wedding; her special moments with son are pure bliss

Mahira Khan, one of the biggest stars of the Pakistani entertainment industry, is now making headlines with her wedding news. The celebrated actress tied the knot for the second time with her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony, which was reportedly held at a hill station in the Punjab region of Pakistan.

Recently, Mahira Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared some breathtaking pictures from her wedding ceremony. In the lovely pictures that are now going viral on social media, the Raees actress is seen arriving at the wedding venue with her loving son Azlan, from her previous marriage with Ali Askari.

Mahira Khan looks heavenly as a bride in new wedding PICS

In the new wedding pictures shared by Mahira Khan, the famous actress looks heavenly as a new bride in a heavily embroidered ice blue lehenga, which is custom-made by the renowned designer Faraz Manan. The Verna actress is seen arriving at the wedding venue along with her 14-year-old son, Azlan. The adorable pictures clearly show the beautiful bond between the mother-son duo. Azlan looked handsome in a beige suit, which he paired with a crisp white shirt.

Have a look at Mahira Khan's wedding pictures, below:

Mouni Roy, Yumna Zaidi, and others shower love on Mahira Khan

Many popular celebs from the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industries showered love on Mahira Khan's latest Instagram post, by dropping special comments. "Who looks thisssss beautiful!!!!!!???? DIVINE," wrote Mouni Roy. "Heavenly beautiful," commented Tere Bin actress Yumna Zaidi, who shares a great bond with Mahira. "Prettiest bride," wrote Aima Baig.

Have a look at the comments on Mahira Khan's post, below:

