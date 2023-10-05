Mahira Khan-Salim Karim Wedding: Actress looks ethereal in new PICS from festivities; ‘My mother had one wish…’

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, known popularly for her roles in Raees and Humsafar, tied the knot for the second time, with her longtime beau and businessman Salim Karim. It was an intimate wedding that took place at the Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan on October 1. Pictures from Mahira and Salim’s wedding have taken over social media. Recently, the actress shared a wedding video, as well as some pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony. Fans were eagerly waiting to see more pictures, and much to their delight, she has now shared a fresh set of pictures from her wedding festivities.

Mahira Khan shares new pictures from her wedding festivities

On Thursday afternoon, Mahira Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her wedding festivities. The first few pictures show the Humsafar actress dressed in a stunning golden and ivory suit. The three-quarters-sleeved ivory kurta had a golden border, and was paired with a golden churidar. She paired it with a matching Hyderabadi khada dupatta. In the next few pictures, Mahira is seen in a yellow Anarkali dress with emerald green and golden border, and she looks absolutely stunning! In the pictures, she is seen wearing golden earrings, adorned with a tiny floral bud.

In her caption, Mahira wrote, “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time..”

She further added, Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi.”

In an Instagram story posted a few hours ago, the actress wrote, “Thank you thank you for the love and prayers.. I am in constant shukr. Alhundulilah. I will be sharing more moments and days of joy with all of you...I'm slow with tech so bare with me. I do ask for your prayers for me, Azzu and Salim.. in what was the hardest yet easiest decision of my life. I love you all so very much. Grateful. Always.”

