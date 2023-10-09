Mahira Khan’s wedding post has Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani connection? Fans think so

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has emerged as a sensation, captivating audiences with its quintessential Bollywood charm through romance, comedy, dialogues, and music. Released in theaters on July 28, the movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has not only won hearts but has also sparked a social media frenzy. The film's songs have gained immense popularity, while Alia’s chiffon sarees have become a fashion trend. Interestingly, it appears that the movie’s influence has reached Mahira Khan, who recently got married. Fans are speculating a connection between Mahira’s wedding post caption and Ranveer’s character Rocky from the film.

Fans speculate connection between Mahira Khan’s wedding post and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Mahira Khan, the actress known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Raees, recently entered wedded bliss with businessman Salim Karim in a beautiful ceremony. Mahira has been sharing pictures from the special occasion on her Instagram. In one particular post, Mahira shared a series of photos with her close friends and expressed her love for them in a heartfelt note. The first line of this caption, “What a good. What a Best,” has captured the attention of fans.

Netizens seem to believe that the line has a reference to the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which Ranveer Singh’s character Rocky Randhawa speaks in such broken English and also has the line, “What a bad, what a worst” in his famous monologue scene.

Sharing Mahira’s post and caption, one fan wrote on X (Twitter) “Rocky Randhawa isms will stay forever (laughing emojis) Mahira Khan wedding post.” Another person tweeted, “Did I just see Mahira khan using rocky randhawa reference in one of her wedding photo dump captions??? SO CUTE OMG.” Have a look:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast. Alongside the lead pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie includes acclaimed actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘It is the highest…’: Alia Bhatt on success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh