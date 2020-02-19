Mahira Sharma on being trolled for replicating Alia Bhatt’s look: If I tried what she wore what's the harm?

Days after Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma was trolled for replicating Alia Bhatt’s look for the grand finale, the diva shut down the trolls with a perfect reply.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 might have to come to an end but its contestants continue to grab the headlines for varied reasons these days. Recently, Mahira Sharma got on to the radar of the trollers after she replicated ’s IIFA 2019 look for Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. While the model turned actress was trolled mercilessly on social media and was even called “Gareebon Ki Alia”, Mahira is perplexed over the negative comments she has been receiving for her finale look.

In fact, Mahira, who is known for keeping her statements short, crisps and outright, even gave a befitting reply to the trollers and stated that while there isn’t any harm in taking inspiration from Alia Bhatt who happens to be a youth icon of the country. “I don't understand what is there to be trolled here? Alia Bhatt is a youth icon and even if I tried what she had tried once what is the harm? I would rather call this 'taking inspiration from her,” the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Mahira also emphasised that she is unfazed by the r trolls. However, she did express her disappointment over the abuses and choice of words on the social media platform. The diva stated, “Unfortunately social media has now become a place to vent out hatred more than appreciation. The platform is being used for abuses and bad choice of words. I hope there is some filtration to this soon.”

To note, Mahira Sharma was one of the top seven contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and was eliminated just a day before the grand finale. Her stint on the popular reality show was continuously under the scanner as many claimed that she survived in the house only because of her proximity with Paras Chhabra.

