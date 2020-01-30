Maidaan: Ajay Devgn looks promising as the ‘most successful football coach’ of Indian team in the first look

Ajay Devgn will essay the role of the coach of the Indian football team during the golden phase of the game in Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan. The first poster is out and it surely will leave you excited. Check it out.

Pinkvilla Desk Written By 1158 reads Mumbai Published: January 30, 2020 09:33 am