Maidaan: Ajay Devgn looks promising as the ‘most successful football coach’ of Indian team in the first look
A day back, Ajay Devgn dropped the first teaser poster of his upcoming film, Maidaan featuring a bunch of boys playing football in a muddy field. Now, the talented actor took to social media to share his first look poster as the most successful football coach of India. Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan,” and shared a poster of himself along with his team.
Check it out:
Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan
