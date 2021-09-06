Maidaan: Ajay Devgn’s sports drama to shoot its last leg; Makers to rebuild the sets?

Ajay Devgn and his Maidaan crew may have faced a lot of roadblocks while shooting their film but it is finally going to be a happy ending for them. The team not only fought the pandemic but also faced the cyclone that had hit Mumbai and other regions. But, amidst all this, the film has still managed to reach its last leg of shooting. Reportedly, in October, the team will kick off the final 25-day schedule of the movie.

For the unversed, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama centred on Syed Abdul Rahim, the late coach and manager of the Indian football team. But, the makers have one big task to complete before resumes shooting and that is to rebuild the sets. According to reports in Mid Day, the makers of Maidaan will have to rebuild the makeshift stadium in Madh Island that was destroyed in May due to Cyclone Tauktae.

A source from the unit reveals that reconstruction of the set will begin from mid-September. “The shoot is expected to begin around October 25 and will continue till the first week of December, with breaks in between to secure the football field. Ajay will shoot the climax, which includes recreating the 1962 Asian Games final match in Jakarta where India bagged the gold medal,” says the source. The director has apparently lined up three more matches, including the semi-final of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, for the stint.

Reportedly, last month the team of Maidaan conducted a week-long schedule of the Boney Kapoor production without Ajay Devgn where they had to shoot portions of the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games where India was humiliated by Yugoslavia in the preliminary round. The unit filmed on rainy days, thus recreating the damp conditions of the field in Helsinki.

