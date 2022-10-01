Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer biographical sports film to hit the screens on February 17

It has been a long time since Ajay Devg n has been making the headlines for his sports biopic Maidaan. The movie is based on the golden era of Indian football and Ajay will be seen playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. While fans have been eagerly waiting for Maidaan to hit the screens, the actor took to his social media handles to announce the release date of Maidaan and get all his fans excited.

Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated film ‘Maidaan’, the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought glory to India is all set to release on 17th February 2023. Taking to his social media handles Ajay Devgn wrote, “Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023.” Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is set to release on 17th February 2023. Ajay Devgn’s highly anticipated film #Maidaan, the true story of the unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India is all set to release on 17th February 2023. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma it also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao & Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has some interesting movies in the pipeline. After winning praises for his performance in Runway 34, Ajay is working on the much-awaited Drishyam 2 with Tabu. The movie is the sequel to his 2015 release thriller film Drishyam. Besides, he will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi which will also feature Tabu in a key role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan shoot wrapped; Movie goes into post-production