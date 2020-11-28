Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer to go on floors again in January; Set to be rebuilt on the city outskirts

The sports drama Maidaan features Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor.

The entertainment industry has been the worst affected in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The releases, shoots, and productions of many movies were put to a halt amidst the coronavirus crisis and the subsequent lockdown. Now that the unlock phase has already begun, work has resumed in terms of many movies. A recent report by TOI states that ’s movie Maidaan will go on floors two months from now in the third week of January 2021.

The movie that has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor faced a huge setback when one of its sets was dismantled after the COVID-19 crisis. According to the latest reports, this set will be rebuilt on a 16 acre land in the outskirts of Mumbai. Its work will reportedly begin in the second week of December. However, that will be requiring some extra costs which are unavoidable. Talking about the original set, it was brought down in between June and July amidst incessant rains and the pandemic.

Talking about Maidaan, it happens to be a sports drama that features Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. His first look from the same was unveiled on social media back in January. The movie has been directed by Amit Rabindernath Sharma. It marks the first-ever collaboration of Ajay Devgn with the National Award-winning director. Earlier, there was a buzz that the makers might release it on an OTT platform. However, producer Boney Kapoor later made it clear that it will have a theatrical release.

Credits :Times of India

