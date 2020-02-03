Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer to release on THIS date; Gets delayed by two weeks

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets pushed ahead by two weeks. The film that was earlier scheduled for November 27 release will now hit the screens on December 11, 2020.

After reiterating chapters from the history in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is all set to step into the shoes of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim in his upcoming film Maidaan. The actor has left the fans excited, giving glimpses of his character in the posters of the film. Maidaan was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on November 2, 2020 but the makers have now pushed the date ahead by two weeks, announcing the new release date as December 11, 2020.

Recently, a new poster featuring Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim surfaced on the internet that revealed the film's new release date. The poster shows Ajay Devgn stand tall, holding a football in one hand and another football under his foot. He looks impressive as the football stalwart and is sure to do justice to his role. The film is to be released in 4 languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

#AjayDevgn's #Maidaan gets a NEW release date: 11 Dec 2020... Will release in #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. pic.twitter.com/sxWDN8NKYL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Maidaan highlights the golden years of Indian football during the 50s. Ajay Devgn plays Syed Abdul Rahim, the Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950- 1962. Known as the architect of modern Indian football, the film is a tribute to Syed Abdul Rahim. Besides Ajay Devgn essaying the lead, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, and Rudranil Ghosh.

Also Read: Maidaan First Look: Ajay Devgn looks promising as the ‘most successful football coach’ of the Indian team

Credits :Twitter

Read More