Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer's first look posters impress netizens; Fans call it a 'Blockbuster'

Ajay Devgn is all set to essay the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim in Maidaan which is helmed by National Award Winner Amit Ravindrenath Sharma.

, who is currently soaring high on the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring and Kajol has created a stir on the internet with the stunning first look posters of Maidaan which were released today. Sharing a poster with his team, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan." In the second poster, we can see Ajay is all smiles while kicking a football. His love for the game is seen on his face. Sharing the second poster, he wrote, "Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai” #Maidaan."

The first look posters of Maidaan have been loved by Ajay's fans on social media. His fans are showering love and praising Ajay's look in the poster as the football coach. Feeling proud, a fan tweeted, "After the grand success of #Tanhaji @ajaydevgn is all set to give his fans another film which will make them proud is #Maidaan to be followed by #Bhuj & #RRR." Praising Ajay's look in the poster, a fan tweeted, "Simply loved @ajaydevgn looks its from the 90's without mustache the same old hairstyle suits him so perfectly well eagerly waiting for #Maidaan to watch super coach' s leadership which won India Gold medal through hardship and sheer determination." Some have called Ajay a 'versatile actor' while some are already calling the movie a 'Blockbuster'.

It is confirmed, ye ek masterpiece film hogi. Aise Character bahot ache se nibhate h Ajay sir. It must be superhit. I am waiting for this film from now. All the very best @ajaydevgn. #Maidaan https://t.co/AeKP7fyHzt — RAJENDRA (@RajendraShahid) January 30, 2020

It seems that @ajaydevgn is on a roll. Here's the first look from another exciting film, #Maidaan, which is up for a November 27 release pic.twitter.com/VAGWzzjJGn — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 30, 2020

While everyone prays for holiday releases, screens, numbers, Staying in limelight etc.

This man is in the league of his own.

Easily one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. #Maidaan #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/uufYGFRY2l — Ƙαbιr Ⲙαss ☆ (@KabirMass) January 30, 2020

Blockbuster #Maidaan Maidaan is a story of one of the finest coach that emerged from India, the one who put India on the world map.pic.twitter.com/HrvvksjeeT — Vani {% FB } (@Vande_matarm19) January 30, 2020

The sports drama is helmed by National Award Winner Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It will star Priyaramani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. It is the first collaboration between Amit Sharma and Ajay. The film is slated to release on November 27, 2020. Maidaan happens to be a sports drama that is basically dedicated to the golden years of Indian football and the people related to it. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

