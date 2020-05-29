Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer's football set has been DISMANTLED despite 30 days of shoot left

Makers of Maidaan dismantle a football set made amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Ajay Devgn starrer still had 30 days of shoot left.

A few days ago, it was revealed that the makers of starrer Prithviraj are planning to pull down the twin set constructed in Dahisar. Now, it has been revealed that 's Maidaan has followed the suit. The sports drama had constructed a humongous football ground, which is spread of 16 acres, in the city. However, the set is lying unused since the Coronavirus-induced lockdown has prevented Bollywood from filming their projects. With no certainty on when filming will resume, the makers of Maidaan opted to dismantle the set.

The news has been confirmed by Hindustan Times. The publication notes two factors behind the dismantle. First being that the cost of maintaining the sets was burning a hole in their pockets. Maintaining a set could cost between Rs 5 crores to Rs 50 crores, depending on the size of the set. The second being the monsoon. Mumbai will experience its rainfall in a few days, which could impact the sets.

While the makers have the option of taking their movie to an international location to film the remaining schedule, a production source revealed it might be difficult for the producers to fly the cast out of Mumbai to wrap filming. "Our film is a sports film with many actors and a huge team. How will we take out 500 people now, and shoot? It’s very difficult. We plan to erect the sets again around September-October and start the shoot possibly in November. We still have about 30 days’ shoot left on the film," the insider revealed.

Hindustan Times

