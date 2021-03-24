Maidaan: Amit Sharma to resume shooting of Ajay Devgn’s film in April first week after testing COVID positive

Amit Sharma, who is currently directing Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, has been in home isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The cases for COVID 19 cases are on a rapid rise in the country and it has been making the situation quite intense. Not just commoners, of late several celebrities have also been diagnosed with this deadly virus and now we have a new entry in the list of patients. We are talking about filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma, who is currently busy directing starrer Maidaan. According to media reports, the director has been tested positive for COVID 19 following which the shooting of Maidaan has been halted.

Now, as per a report published in Mid Day, Amit will be resuming the shooting of the movie next month. “We plan to resume shooting in the first week of April,” the director was quoted saying to the publication. For the uninitiated, the director is currently in home isolation and as a result, the shooting has been postponed by two weeks just before they were set to kick start the final schedule on March 16. “After every two matches, the makeshift football ground has to be refurbished as it gets damaged during the shoot. So, after the team wrapped up the schedule on March 12, a three-day break was charted out to give a touch-up to the stadium. But with Amit in isolation at his home, the shoot will now begin in April,” a source was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Maidaan happens to be a sports drama and features Ajay in the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The movie is slated to release on October 15 this year.

