Maidaan: Janhvi Kapoor & Arjun Kapoor root for dad Boney Kapoor’s film starring Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor have been cheering for their father Boney Kapoor’s film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn as the most successful football coach of the Indian team, Syed Abdul Rahim. The two shared posters of the film and wished the team.

On Thursday morning, dropped posters of his sports film with producer Boney Kapoor, Maidaan in which he will be seen playing one of India’s most successful football coaches and managers Syed Abdul Rahim. While the posters have been loved by Ajay’s fans, Boney’s kids, Janhvi Kapoor and too turned cheerleaders for their dad’s production. When the film had kicked off last year, Janhvi and Arjun had wished dad and Maidaan’s team luck back then too.

Today, as the first look posters of the film were shared on social media, Janhvi and Arjun too shared the same on their official handles and cheered for Ajay’s film. The film is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who was the football coach and manager of Team India from 1950 to 1963. He is known for leading Indian football into a golden era and also laid the foundation of modern-day football. Janhvi and Arjun were elated to share the first look on social media.

When the muhurat puja took place in 2019 for Maidaan, Arjun, Anshula Kapoor and were present with Boney as he kicked off his film. When the first look teaser was announced on January 28, 2020, Arjun had shared the same on social media. The Kapoor siblings are surely turning out to be the biggest cheerleaders for dad Boney’s production.

Meanwhile, the film will star Ajay as the football coach. Apart from him, Priyaramani, Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani will also be seen in the film. The film is directed by Badhaai Ho director Amir Sharma and is co-produced by Zee Studios and Boney. The first look of Ajay is getting a great response from everyone. It is slated to release on November 27, 2020.

