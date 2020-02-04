Maidaan New Posters: Ajay Devgn looks intense as his players showcase their football skills

Ajay Devgn starrer film Maidaan which was supposed to release on November 2, 2020, has been postponed to December 11th, 2020.

Ajay Devgn, who is still soaring high on the success of his latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with and Kajol has been the talk of the town since the first poster of Maidaan was released. Maidaan happens to be a sports drama which is basically dedicated to the golden years of Indian football and the people related to it. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

While yesterday we got to know that this Ajay Devgn starrer film which was supposed to release on November 2, 2020, has been postponed to December 11th, today sharing two new posters of the film, Ajay himself has confirmed this news. In the first poster, we can see Ajay Devgn given an intense look while his players are showing off their football skills. In the second poster, which was also released yesterday by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ajay stands tall, holding a football in one hand and another football under his foot while his players are standing behind in a line as a team.

Check out Maidaan's new posters here:

Sharing the poster, Ajay wrote, "#Maidaan will now release on 11.12.2020." The film is to be released in 4 languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Maidaan has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It is been written and directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. The principal photography began on 19 August 2019. The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, and Rudranil Ghosh.

