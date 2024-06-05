Maidaan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama

Maidaan, a biographical sports drama based on the life of legendary Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, had its theatrical release in April this year. Starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, the movie had tanked at the box office. Months after running in theatres, Maidaan is finally having its OTT release today, June 5.

The sports drama also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Now that the film is available to stream online if you haven't watched it in cinema halls, this is definitely for you.

Maidaan's OTT release announced by streaming platform

The film can be watched across 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Amazon Prime. On Wednesday, the official X account of Amazon Prime Video shared the poster of Maidaan and announced the digital premiere of Ajay Devgn's much-talked-about film. "Ground breaking story of India’s finest hour in football," the caption reads.

Maidaan's theatrical release

After multiple delays in its release, Maidaan hit the screens finally on April 10, 2024. Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote ahead of the release, "Come, cheer, and celebrate with us on 10th April, in cinemas only! #MaidaanOnApril10 #MaidaanOnEid #MaidaanInImax #AajaoMaidaanMein."

More about Maidaan

Maidaan highlights the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962, under the leadership of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Set against the backdrop of a newly independent India, the film depicts Rahim's challenges in building a football team and leading them on an international level.

National Award-winning director Amit Sharma has helmed Maidaan. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has co-produced the sports drama along with Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

Ajay Devgn's work front

Before Maidaan, Ajay Devgn was seen in the supernatural horror film, Shaitaan, in which he had great camaraderie with R Madhavan. Shaitaan was released in March this year. Ajay is now gearing up for the releases of Singham Again, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Raid 2, and De De Pyaar De 2. His other recent works include Bholaa, Runway 34, Drishyam 2, and Thank God.

