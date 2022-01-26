Maidaan: Priyamani opens up on working with Ajay Devgn; Says ‘He’s a fabulous actor with intense eyes’

Priyamani, who had left the fans in awe with her stint in Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man, is now gearing up for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. The movie will mark her first collaboration with the Singham star and she will be seen playing the role of his wife in the movie. While the fans are looking forward to seeing this new jodi, Priyamani is elated to have shared the screen space with Ajay and can’t stop gushing about him.

During her recent interaction with India Today, Priyamani called Ajay Devgn a fabulous actor with intense eyes. The actress also mentioned that while it was fun working with Ajay, she did get to learn from him as well. “Honestly, I shot with Ajay sir for 10 days or 12 days max. I had a lot of fun working with him as I got to learn a lot. He is such a fine and fabulous actor. He speaks so much with his eyes and he has got those intense eyes. He does not need to say anything but he would say everything, it's like that. I had a good time working with him,” she added.

Furthermore, Priyamani also spoke about her character in Maidaan and said, “I play Ajay’s wife in the film. It's all about Syed Abdul Rahim, who was the first football coach of India. In the film, I am Ajay Devgn's pillar of strength. She is the driving force, supporter, and motivator. She pushes him and makes him realise what he is meant to do. It's quite an interesting role. I am looking forward to the release of Maidaan”. For the uninitiated, Maidaan is said to be based on the golden era of Indian football and will feature Ajay playing the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is slated to release on June 3 this year.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to release in Bengali; Marks the actor’s first multilingual film: Report