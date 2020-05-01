Maidaan star Ajay Devgn extends condolences on the demise of legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami

A day back, legendary footballer, Chuni Goswami passed away in Kolkata. Maidaan star Ajay Devgn extended heartfelt condolences to his family. The actor got acquainted with the footballer’s work while filming Maidaan.

A day back, Indian Football lost a legendary player, Subimal Goswami also known as Chuni Goswami who passed away due to a heart attack in Kolkata. On his demise, several sports stars tweeted and shared condolences. However, from Bollywood, took to social media to mourn his demise. The star was supposed to be seen in a film titled Maidaan in which he was playing the role of another legendary footballer Syed Abdul Rahim and while filming the movie, Ajay also learnt about Chuni Goswami.

The actor took to social media to express grief over the demise of the legendary footballer who had won many laurels for the nation. Ajay expressed condolences over his death and also revealed that while shooting for Maidaan, he got to know about Chuni Goswami’s contributions to Indian Football and sports in general. In Maidaan, Ajay was also to essay the role of a legendary footballer, Syed Abdul Rahim and was also shooting for the same before the Coronavirus lockdown.

Ajay tweeted, “While shooting Maidaan, I became acquainted with football legend Chuni Goswami’s contribution to the sport. Heartfelt condolences to his family.#RIPChuniGoswami #Maidaan #IndianFootballLeague@iAmitRSharma@BoneyKapoor @IndianFootball.” The late legend played over 30 International tournaments for India and scored 9 times for his team. He even joined first class cricket and played Ranji Trophy between 1971 to 72.

Check out Ajay’s tweet for Chuni Goswami:

Ajay expressed grief over the demise of a legendary cricketer and also tagged his film’s producer Boney Kapoor and director Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. The film’s shoot was going on before the COVID 19 lockdown. It also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. Earlier, Maidaan was supposed to release on November 27, 2020. However, later a new date was announced. The film is now scheduled to release on December 11, 2020.

