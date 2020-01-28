Maidaan Teaser Poster: Ajay Devgn shares a glimpse of the footballers who are all set to take on the game

After releasing the motion poster of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn unveils the teaser poster of the movie which is basically dedicated to the golden years of Indian football and the people related to it.

, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set for his next Maidaan. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. The first poster of the movie was released in the month of November. Maidaan happens to be a sports drama which is basically dedicated to the golden years of Indian football and the people related to it. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Today, Ajay Devgn has shared a new teaser poster of the film. In the teaser poster, we can see the boys dressed up in shorts drenched up with mud all over them. They all are standing in the muddy ground and are all set to play the sport. Neither the rains nor the muddy ground can stop them to play the sport. The identities of the boys have not been unveiled in the teaser poster. Sharing the teaser poster, Ajay wrote, "#MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020" with a football emoji. Recently, we got to know that National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been replaced by The Family Man fame Priyamani in the upcoming Bollywood film.

Check out the teaser poster of Maidaan here:

Talking about the movie Maidaan, it has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It is been written and directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma. The principal photography began on 19 August 2019. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani. Maidaan is all set to hit the theaters on 27th November 2020.

