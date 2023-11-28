Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi shines as ‘Man of steel’ in fresh posters; film gets NEW release date

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his versatile and acclaimed performances in films like Stree, Mimi, 83, and more, is poised for another captivating role. In the biographical film Main Atal Hoon, he undertakes the portrayal of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The release of new posters from the film has heightened the intrigue surrounding this project, and although the release date has been postponed, audiences can now anticipate experiencing this transformative performance in January.

New posters and release date of Pankaj Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon

On Tuesday, November 28, the anticipation for the upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon was further fueled as the makers unveiled fresh posters on social media. The posters showcase Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In one compelling poster, Tripathi, with his back to the camera, gazes out of the window in what appears to be the Prime Minister's office. The tagline reads, "Heart of gold, Man of steel." The second poster provides a close-up, echoing the sentiment, "The poet who rewrote history." The third poster presents a comprehensive look at Tripathi's portrayal, featuring other cast members.

In the accompanying caption, Tripathi encapsulates the essence of the character, writing, "Heart of Gold... Man of Steel... A versatile Poet... The visionary behind the New India.” Announcing the new release date, he said, “Witness the story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024."

More about Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

The revelation of Pankaj Tripathi stepping into the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon sparked tremendous excitement among audiences. The first look of the actor in this pivotal role not only created a massive buzz but also received widespread appreciation.

The journey of the project commenced in May of this year, marked by a Mahurat that brought the cast and crew together. Tripathi had shared glimpses of this auspicious beginning on Instagram.

Directed by the award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, the movie is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

