Main Atal Hoon teaser OUT: Pankaj Tripathi shines as Atal Bihari Vajpayee highlighting his journey

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his diverse and praised roles in movies such as Stree, Mimi, 83, and others, is gearing up for another intriguing character. In the biographical film Main Atal Hoon, he is set to depict the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the film.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon teaser OUT

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, renowned for his commendable service as India's three-time Prime Minister, will be portrayed on the big screen in the upcoming movie, Main Atal Hoon. Today on December 19, Pankaj Tripathi took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of his highly anticipated upcoming film titled Main Atal Hoon.

The teaser provides a sneak peek into the life of late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, showcasing his interactions with LK Advani and the formation of their political party. The full trailer for the movie is set to be released on December 20. Sharing the teaser, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, “It’s time to witness the rise of India’s greatest visionary! Teaser Out Now. #MainATALHoon trailer releasing tomorrow. In cinemas 19th January 2024.”

More about the Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

The news that Pankaj Tripathi will be portraying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon generated great enthusiasm among viewers. The actor's initial appearance in this significant role not only stirred huge interest but also garnered widespread acclaim.

The project began its journey in May of this year, celebrating a Mahurat that brought the cast and crew together. Tripathi had shared glimpses of this auspicious beginning on Instagram. Written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, the film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali take charge of the production.

