Main Atal Hoon trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathy's role as Atal Bihari Vajpayee ignites anticipation

Pankaj Tripathi, renowned for his versatile performances in films like Stree, Mimi, and 83, is preparing to take on another captivating role. In the biographical movie Main Atal Hoon, he will portray the character of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, the creators have revealed the trailer for the film.

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon trailer OUT

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a beloved leader of the nation, is celebrated for his impactful contributions to education, science, infrastructure, and fostering global relations. Pankaj Tripathi skillfully embodies the essence of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the compelling biopic Main Atal Hoon, portraying his humble journey.

Today, the makers of the Pankaj Tripathi starrer upcoming film Main Atal Hoon dropped the highly anticipated trailer of the film. The trailer provides insights into the formative years of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, encompassing his childhood, political journey, unwavering commitment to instigate change, and aspirations to elevate India to greatness. The trailer provides insights into the formative years of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, encompassing his childhood, political journey, unwavering commitment to instigate change, and aspirations to elevate India to greatness.

The trailer delves into different periods of recent Indian history, spanning from the Emergency to the Kargil war. It showcases events such as Ram Janmbhoomi, Pokhran, and the Lahore Bus Yatra.

In a statement, Pankaj Tripathi mentioned that the process of embodying Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film is deeply meaningful to him, surpassing the significance of the actual movie. He added, “The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”

TAKE A LOOK:

More about the Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main Atal Hoon

The announcement of Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon excited audiences. His first glimpse in this important character not only attracted a lot of attention but also received widespread praise.

The project kicked off in May of this year with a Mahurat ceremony that marked the gathering of the cast and crew. Tripathi had shared glimpses of this auspicious beginning on Instagram. The movie, written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, with Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali overseeing the production.

