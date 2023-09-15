'Main bhi Chaleya...': Shah Rukh Khan has a priceless 'wow' reaction to 65-year-old dancing on Jawan song

Be it Bollywood celebs, cinephiles, kids, or the elderly, everyone is taken over by Jawan fever in this country. Several B-town celebs went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s acting in Atlee Kumar’s Hindi directorial debut. The craze is such that people and even kids turned up to theatres dressed as one of SRK’s multiple avatars in the film. Now, an elderly woman was seen grooving to the beats of the song Chaleya from the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to an elderly woman dancing to Jawan song Chaleya

On some lucky days, Shah Rukh Khan fans can spot him standing outside his house, greeting his excited die-hard fans. On other days, the Badshah of Bollywood interacts with them on social media. Of late, SRK has been responding to all the love and appreciation he has been getting from his admirers from across the world for his film. One among them is a 65-year-old lady who couldn’t stop herself from dancing to Jawan’s trending song Chaleya.

In the video that was shared on X by a user, the woman can be seen wearing a t-shirt with a shirt on top which she paired with a pair of denims and shoes. Proving that age is just a number, the lady perfectly nailed the hook step of the song performed by King Khan in the movie. After dancing on it for a couple of seconds, she concluded the video by recreating Khan’s iconic open-arms pose.

When the video reached the My Name Is Khan actor, he was blown away by the lady’s dedication and love for dance. Retweeting the video, SRK wrote, “Wow!!! Main bhi Chaleya Teri Ore… big hug and love u.”

Take a look:

About Shah Rukh Khan’s characters in Jawan

The Bollywood star played a dual role in the star-studded action-thriller movie. As the young Azad Rathore, he won millions of hearts. But, as his father, Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando, he successfully created a wave and impressed scores of people including Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan. Apparently, he always wanted to play the role of an older, quiet guy with a grey beard and grey hair, and with Jawan, his dream came true.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he ‘chose the bald look’ in Jawan; says, ‘I hope girls like…'