'Main bhi confused hoon': Mom Neetu Kapoor's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's big fat wedding

Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with his ladylove Alia Bhatt has been the talk of the town. The two are all set to tie the knot next week. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the wedding shenanigans will commence from the 13th of April. Ranbir, Alia, and the close ones have been extremely tight-lipped about the details. However, the fans are super excited to witness the wedding of the year. After all, Ranbir and Alia go way back and redefine love goals every day. Now, in a recent chat, mommy Neetu Kapoor gave an interesting reaction to her son and Alia’s big fat wedding.

In her chat with India Today, Neetu talked hilariously about the whole wedding craziness. She jokingly said what if they marry behind her back. She said, “Main to do saal se shaadi ki khabar sun rahi hoon..kya pata main yahan show host kar rahi hoon aur wo peeche shaadi kar lein...waise itni saari dates aa gaye hain hai k Main bhi confused hoon…” Well, seems like Neetu is all excited and confused just like the rest of us.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Alia’s best friends Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan are planning a bachelorette for her. A source from India Today revealed that the party is likely to happen at Anushka’s house. Moreover, the guest list will include Alia’s childhood friends too. On the other hand, Ranbir’s bachelor’s bash will be with close friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ayan Mukerji.

