Main Chala choreographer Shabina Khan praises Salman Khan; Says ‘He adds his own style in every song’

Superstar Salman Khan returned to the screens to surprise his fans once again as he has collaborated with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur for the first time. The duo has worked in their new song Main Chala and Khan is seen romancing Pragya Jaiswal. To note, the song has been sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. The three-minute-long song is a heaven for both listeners and viewers. As heavenly was the audio of the song, the choreography was equally beautiful. The song was choreographed by Shabina Khan. During her interview with IANS, she praised Salman Khan and called him ‘easy to work with.’

While talking to IANS, Shabina Khan said “‘Main Chala’, being a slow romantic number, grows on you, but for a choreographer, it is very difficult to execute. But when you have an artiste such as Salman sir, your job becomes a little easier. He adds his own style to every song.” She further said that Salman Khan makes the choreography a collaborative effort and also gives advice on what steps will look good on him after seeing a couple of options.

Earlier, Iulia had opened up on her experience working with Salman Khan while interacting with media and said, “It was lovely. I mean he is an amazing person and he is in this industry for the longest time more than 30 years so it feels like a blessing you know to work with him, to work with Guru to work with Pragya. It was a wonderful team and I am happy to be a part of this song.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Salman was last seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth.

