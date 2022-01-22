Main Chala Out: Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal make a lovely pair in Guru Randhawa-Iulia Vantur’s love number
The over three minute song happens to be a love track and marks Iulia Vantur’s first collaboration with Guru Randhawa and they have nailed it with their performance. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen sporting a bearded look with long hair. While Guru Randhawa was all suited up for the romantic number, Iulia Vantur’s soulful voice struck the right chord with millions of hearts. To note, Salman Khan had shared the teaser of the song on Friday (January 21) which left everyone in awe and had taken the social media by a storm
Check out Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal’s new song Main Chala below:
Earlier, Iulia had opened up on her experience working with Salman Khan while interacting with media and said, “It was lovely. I mean he is an amazing person and he is in this industry for the longest time more than 30 years so it feels like a blessing you know to work with him, to work with Guru to work with Pragya. It was a wonderful team and I am happy to be a part of this song”.